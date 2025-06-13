IMD, Greenpeace launch heat alert pilot for outdoor workers

NEW DELHI: In a bid to protect vulnerable communities from rising temperatures, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), in partnership with Greenpeace India, has launched a pilot initiative to deliver simplified heatwave alerts directly to street vendors and outdoor

workers across Delhi.

The project, part of Greenpeace India’s Delhi Rising campaign, aims to make weather warnings more accessible by translating daily IMD forecasts into Hindi and other local languages. These alerts are shared through community WhatsApp groups and posted at vending zones, labour chowks, and waste collection sites, reaching those most exposed to extreme heat—such as gig workers, street vendors, and daily wage labourers.

IMD Director General Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra described the effort as a step toward inclusive climate communication. The messages, co-developed with community members, focus on clarity and relevance, helping recipients take preventive measures in real time.

Community groups such as Basti Suraksha Manch are playing a central role in dissemination and mobilisation. Akbar Ali, a representative of the group, said the campaign empowers workers not just to receive warnings, but to collectively respond. With hospitalisations rising amid prolonged heatwaves, organisers say the project highlights the urgent need for decentralised early-warning systems and stronger public infrastructure to combat climate-linked health risks.