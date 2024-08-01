‘I’m getting targeted because...’: Divyakirti finally breaks silence

New Delhi: In the wake of a tragic incident where three civil service aspirants drowned due to flooding in the basement of Rau’s IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar, Delhi, Vikas Divyakirti, head of Drishti IAS, has come under scrutiny for the safety of his own centre’s basement. The MCD recently sealed several coaching centres, including Drishti IAS’s basement, as part of a crackdown on unsafe structures.



Divyakirti has acknowledged the seriousness of the situation, stating, “We completely agree that the basement should be sealed. But Delhi Metro runs in the basement, underground, and Palika Bazar is in the basement itself. Almost every mall in Delhi has very big shopping complexes in the basement because the basement there has been built properly.” He emphasised that while the basement of Drishti IAS had been approved by the MCD, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and fire department, he has decided to discontinue using the basement regardless of future permissions.

The tragic incident on July 27, where Shreya Yadav, Tanya Soni, and Nevin Dalwin lost their lives due to waterlogging, has intensified scrutiny of basement operations across the city. Divyakirti conveyed his condolences to the victims’ families.

In an interview to news agency, Divyakirti expressed regret over the situation, acknowledging that the safety lapses were a result of oversight. He said, “I am saying on record that we have submitted the complete layout structure of the basement to MCD, DDA, and the fire department for NOC, and there has been no rejection from there till now. But despite this, after seeing the incident that happened in the last 3 days, I feel that this was carelessness.”

He added, “The thought never came to our mind and I am saying very openly that even if we get the permission in future, we will not work in the basement. I assure you of this and not a single coaching institute should run the basement.”

Amid backlash on social media, with students expressing frustration and calling out Divyakirti’s alleged silence, he defended himself, stating, “I am getting targeted because in such cases, everyone wants a scapegoat. It makes things

easier for the administration, they think they are safe, let that one person suffer, and even the society feels that they have got the accused.”