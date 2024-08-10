Illogical, unethical: Theatre groups criticise new MCD rules to perform in Delhi

New Delhi: A new set of rules by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, which requires performing art groups to go through a lengthy paper trail in addition to a licensing fee of Rs 1,000 for each performance, has directors and performers rattled for the entailing financial and procedural burden.

The recently launched unified online portal for eating, lodging and boarding establishments in the national capital also asks event organisers for dance, theatre and music to submit clearance from municipal corporations, Delhi fire service, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, and Delhi Police, apart from the licensing fees of Rs 1,000.

Faced with this new financial burden, theatre directors and groups called out the MCD for the “illogical” and “unethical” rules and demanded that these expenses should be borne by auditoriums. Terming the rules an “attempt to curb freedom of expression”, theatre director Arvind Gaur of Asmita theatre group said that it will put a financial burden of nearly Rs 40,000-45,000 on a group like his that stages nearly 45 shows a year.

“These laws are an attempt to curb our freedom of expression. Such laws don’t exist anywhere else in India or abroad... Previously, theatre groups had no obligation to the MCD. Why are laws pertaining to hotels, restaurants, and boarding establishments being applied to performing arts groups? It is illogical and unethical,” Gaur told news agency.

He added that earlier the theatre groups had to apply for a licence through a Rs 50 form from the Delhi Police Licence Department and another Rs 20 was to be paid online.

“The process was hassle-free,” Gaur said. The new rules also require performers to get a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) from the Special Branch of Delhi police to stage shows.

Shyam Kumar of Natsamrat Theatre group said that it should be the auditorium’s responsibility to take care of all the necessary permissions and the licence fees.

“When a film is screened, the necessary permissions are taken by the cinema hall owners. Like that, all clearances in theatre or other performing arts should be sought by the auditorium owners who charge a hefty amount from us. The fee of Rs 1,000 should also be paid by auditorium owners,” Kumar said. Rajesh Tiwari, director of Aavran Theatre Group, echoed Kumar’s demands while adding that it will impact the price of tickets, resulting in fewer people coming in to watch a play.