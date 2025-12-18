Illicit trade enforcement focus at FICCI CASCADE workshop

NEW DELHI: FICCI’s Committee Against Smuggling and Counterfeiting Activities Destroying the Economy (CASCADE) organised a capacity-building programme for police officers on ‘Illicit Trade: Enforcement Challenges and Solutions’ at the Delhi Police’s Specialised Training Centre in Rajendra Nagar.

The programme was attended by over 60 senior police officers and industry representatives. Addressing the gathering, ACP Yogesh Malhotra said counterfeiting and smuggling severely harm the economy, public health and social fabric, and stressed the need to strengthen enforcement capabilities. Inspector O P Thakur underlined the importance of victim-centric policing and strict action against economic offences.

FICCI CASCADE advisor and former Special Commissioner of Police Deep Chand warned of revenue losses and health risks linked to illicit goods. Citing a CASCADE report, officials said illicit trade across five key sectors was estimated at Rs 7.97 lakh crore, with textiles and apparel accounting for over 50 per cent.