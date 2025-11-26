Illicit liquor linked to MCD candidate’s relative seized

NEW DELHI: A large consignment of illicit liquor was seized from a vehicle in southeast Delhi on Tuesday, allegedly linked to a relative of a municipal bypoll candidate, police said.

During routine patrol in the afternoon police intercepted a suspicious vehicle, but the driver tried to speed away. He was caught after a brief chase, a senior police officer said.

A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 108 bottles of whisky, each marked “For Sale in Haryana Only”, in violation of excise rules during the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi bye-election, police said in a statement.

“The accused was identified as Sahil Gautam, who told police he is the relative of a candidate contesting the MCD bye-poll from Sangam Vihar,” the statement said.

Further verification revealed that the vehicle used in the offence is registered in the name of a sitting ward councillor of the same political party, it added.

A case has been registered at Pul Prahladpur police station under relevant legal provisions, and the investigation is underway to ascertain the intended use of the liquor consignment, police added.