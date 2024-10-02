Illicit arms op foiled: 3 gang members held

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested three members of the Bhati Gang for their involvement in illegal firearms trafficking under the orders of

their kingpin.

The accused were identified as Badshah (22), a resident of Bhajanpura, Delhi, Randeep Bhati (36), a resident of Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, and Gaurav alias Babbal (24), a resident of Baghot, Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the operation was carried out by a team led by Inspector Deepak Pandey, under the supervision of ACP Rohitash Kumar.

The Crime Branch had been actively monitoring the illegal activities of various gangs operating in the

Delhi-NCR region.

Through a combination of intelligence gathering, technical surveillance, and the activation of informants, the team focused on the movements of members of the Bhati Gang.

Based on a tip-off provided by Head Constable Ajay Yadav, the team tracked a suspect in the Ghazipur area, leading to the arrest of Badshah.

Badshah was found in possession of three highly sophisticated pistols and 11 live cartridges, while riding a stolen scooter, which was reported missing from Swaroop Nagar.

Following his arrest, an FIR was lodged under the Arms Act, and further interrogation revealed his connection to the gang’s mastermind, Randeep Bhati, who orchestrated the firearms trade from jail.

Randeep Bhati, who has a lengthy criminal history including murder, extortion, and other serious crimes, was formally arrested from Dasana Jail, Uttar Pradesh.

During interrogation, Randeep Bhati revealed Gaurav’s involvement in arms trafficking. Gaurav was arrested in Baghpat, UP, where two pistols and nine cartridges were recovered. Both confirmed operating under Bhati’s orders.