Illegal structures marked and FIRs filed in Noida crackdown

Noida: The Noida Authority is labelling buildings constructed in violation of building norms as “illegal” to discourage further unauthorised construction and caution prospective buyers.

“This stringent action encompasses physically marking structures with ‘illegal’ and writing labels on them, along with issuing notices and registering an FIR. This is done to convey the message to the general public,” said Dr Lokesh M, CEO, Noida Authority.

According to officials, “This building is illegal” has been inscribed in red color upon approximately 150 buildings in Noida. “A total of 150 buildings were declared illegal, and 125 FIRs were registered. The initiative continues against premises built without getting permission from the authority. Legal actions will be initiated against land mafias and colonisers,” the CEO added.

The authority is sharing information about these illegal buildings on social media platforms to inform the public and deter potential buyers from investing in such projects. “We are working in coordination with the district administration to address encroachment issues and illegal constructions. People should refrain from investing their hard-earned savings into these projects,” Noida Authority CEO Lokesh M said.

The unauthorised construction persisted in villages Garhi Chaukhandi, Sorkha, Basai, Barola, and other areas in Noida for several years. Substantial buildings, showrooms, and hotels were erected with people investing their money in them. The authority’s surveillance team failed to intervene during construction. Now, the authority has designated these structures as illegal, which has created panic among the people.

“Such buildings couldn’t be built overnight. Where was the authority in the past? Without their collusion, the construction was not possible,” the residents alleged.

Authority officials have highlighted that enforcement actions against illegal construction proceed under CEO directives in different work circles. The Noida Authority earlier warned the builders of demolition to reclaim the land and recover the cost. If any illegal construction is found on the authority’s plots after the survey, then the encroacher will be put in the category of land mafia.