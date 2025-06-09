Illegal Spain trip attempt thwarted at IGI Airport

NEW DELHI: The IGI Airport Police team has arrested a fraudster agent for facilitating an illegal journey of three Amritsar-based passengers to Spain using counterfeit Schengen visas and fake travel tickets. The police were informed about the incident after three passengers were apprehended during the security check-in.

The accused has been identified as Kamaldeep Singh (25) son of Gurpal Singh resident of Tola Nangal, Ajnala, Amritsar, Punjab. According to the police, the incident occurred on May 29 when three passengers approached the Indigo Airlines counter at IGI Airport with a ticket to Madrid. Three Amritsar men were caught at IGI Airport with fake Schengen visas and tickets. They had paid Rs 17 lakh to agents. One agent, Kamaldeep Singh, was arrested; the other, Sonu Walia, is in Gurdaspur Jail.

