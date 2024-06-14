Illegal Oxytocin: Two held for raw material supply

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police arrested two individuals for supplying materials to illegal Oxytocin manufacturers. Acting on a tip-off, they apprehended Shivam (19) from Ambey Enclave and Firoz Khan (50) from Subhash Vihar.



Following a court-ordered inspection at Jharoda Dairy Colony, four bottles and an injection were recovered, initiating an investigation. Shivam, a known Oxytocin manufacturer, was traced to a Dhaba on Sonia Pushta Road. He confessed to producing Oxytocin at home. A subsequent raid at Shivam’s residence yielded a significant stash of illicitly manufactured Oxytocin.

Firoz, identified as a supplier, was found manufacturing bottles for Oxytocin.

Investigations continue.