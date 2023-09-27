Illegal occupants evicted from Delhi Waqf Board building

New Delhi: An eviction drive was carried out in Mehrauli in an illegally occupied building of Delhi Waqf Board (DWB) on Tuesday.



According to the Delhi High Court order, the occupants of the building have overstayed without paying rent to the DWB.

In the case of Shadab Anjum and Ors Vs Govt NCT of Delhi, the Delhi High Court ordered that the petitioners vacate the property.

“The Petitioners shall hand over vacant and peaceful possession of the subject property by 25h June 2023, failing which the Waqf Board shall take all necessary steps to demolish and remove the illegal/unauthorised occupants from the property,” the order stated, a copy of which is with Millennium Post.

A notice dated 16/06/2023 was issued to all the parties to vacate the premises before 25/06/2023 as per the court order.

“The complainants had stopped paying rent and when they were asked to evict they approached the court but lost the case. They then asked for an extension but the case had been going on since 2021 and the court has directed them to vacate the premises,” Shaista Siddiqui, a law officer aware of the case details said.

The eviction premises include Razi apartment with approximately 250 sq yards, the Al Nisar Hotel building spread across 70 sq yards, and the Pehlwan hotel building of 90 sq yards in Mehrauli. Part of the eviction took place on September 23 while the remaining will be completed on Wednesday at 9 a.m.