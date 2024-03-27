Illegal migration racket uncovered: IGIA Police arrest 3

NEW DELHI: The IGI Airport Police team has arrested three individuals, including a Bangladeshi national, in connection with a counterfeit document racket aimed at facilitating illegal migration into India. Authorities received a tip about the agents and the Bangladeshi National from an unknown source at the IGI Police Station.



The arrested accused were identified as Asit Biswas (54), son of the Late Panchan Biswas, residing in Rupdaha Dakshin, Bayerdehgi, Hanskhali, Nadia, West Bengal; Gobinda Chandra Roy (45), son of Narayan Chandra Roy, residing in Barachupria Chupria, Hanskhali, Mauza-Bara Chupria, Nadia, West Bengal; and the Bangladeshi national was identified as Debashish Paul (24), son of Bishwa Kumar Paul residing in Kamar Gaon, NS Khola, Lohagarh Narail, Bangladesh.

According to the Police, the accused face charges of cheating, forgery, and violating the Foreigners Act. Subsequent to the detention of Debasish Pal, a Bangladeshi national, authorities uncovered the fraudulent operation. Paul, who arrived from the UAE on the night of March 15, was found in possession of an Indian passport acquired through deceit, exposing a broader conspiracy to fabricate fake identities for Bangladeshi nationals seeking employment abroad.

Inspector Vijender Rana of the Delhi Police spearheaded the investigation, revealing that Biswas and Roy forged various identification documents, including Aadhaar

and PAN cards, on behalf of Paul, who had illegally entered India in 2020 in search of better job prospects.

The operation commenced with the promise of employment in the UAE, for which Paul paid Rs 1.5 lakh. Biswas, previously arrested in 2021 for similar offenses, admitted to the crime along with Roy.