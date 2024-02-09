Illegal liquor syndicate busted in Rajouri Garden

New Delhi: The Delhi Police claimed to have arrested a bootlegger and seized a huge quantity of illicit liquor at Rajouri Garden. The police received the information through an anonymous source at Rajouri Garden Police Station. The arrested accused was identified as Abhishek, resident of Punjabi Basti Baljeet Nagar, Delhi.According to the police, the operation, which took place on Tuesday, led to the seizure of 6,500 quarters of liquor earmarked for sale exclusively in Chandigarh, alongside three vehicles used in the illicit activity. During a routine patrol under the supervision of the SHO and ACP of Rajouri Garden, Head Constable Dalip and Head Constable Parmod of the Rajouri Garden Police Station received confidential information about the exchange and transportation of illegal liquor near Ganda Nala, Shivaji Enclave.



Acting on this tip, the team intercepted three vehicles involved in the loading and unloading of liquor cartons.

Although the culprits attempted to flee the scene, the police’s swift response resulted in the capture of Abhishek, while his accomplices managed to escape.

Abhishek, previously involved in criminal activities, was found transporting 130 cartons (comprising 6,500 quarters) of ‘Golden Tiger’ brand liquor, which is authorized for sale only in Chandigarh.

The contraband was distributed across one Bolero pickup and two Eeco cars, indicating a well-organized operation to distribute illegal liquor within the region.The Rajouri Garden Police Station registered a case against the accused under various sections of the Delhi Excise Act, marking a significant victory in the battle against illegal liquor trafficking in the area.

The seizure not only underscores the police’s commitment to eradicating illegal activities but also highlights the challenges in controlling the flow of unauthorized goods across state borders. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining individuals involved in this operation, with raids being conducted based on leads obtained during the investigation.