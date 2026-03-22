Illegal liquor seized in Chandni Chowk during surprise inspection

New Delhi: Illegal liquor was seized in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk area during a surprise inspection led by MCD

Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma on Sunday, officials said.

In a statement and video shared by her official handle on X, Sharma alleged lapses on the part of enforcement agencies.

“During a surprise inspection, illegal liquor was seized in the Chandni Chowk area. Such activities are flourishing due to the collusion of Delhi Police and the negligence of MCD,” she said. Calling the issue serious, Sharma said directions have been issued for an immediate inquiry and strict action against those responsible. “This is a very serious issue that requires strict action,”

she added.