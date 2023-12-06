Illegal liquor, drug supply network busted, 6 arrested

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have apprehended six individuals for the supply of illegal liquor and heroin in the early hours of Tuesday at Najafgarh.



The police received the information about the suppliers through an unknown source.

The apprehended accused were identified as Chander Vedi (69), Rishipal (40), Anita alias Nita (36), Geeta (35), Sumitra (40), and Anil (31), all residents of Najafgarh.

Operation units of the Delhi Police conducted a cordon and search operation in the early hours of Sunday.

The targeted areas included Indira Market and Anaj Mandi Najafgarh in Delhi, identified as hotspots for illegal activities.

The pre-cordoning of the area and simultaneous raids were conducted based on secret information, aiming to dismantle the network of illegal liquor suppliers and drug peddlers in the Najafgarh area.

A total of six individuals were apprehended during the operation, with the police recovering a significant cache of contraband. Some of the individuals had prior involvement in criminal activities, as reflected in their records.

Chander Vedi, with a history of multiple cases under the Delhi Excise Act, was previously involved in the cases registered at BHD Nagar Police Station.

Similarly, Anita alias Nita had previous involvements in cases under the NDPS Act and the Delhi Excise Act.

Rishipal, another accused, had a criminal record that included cases 392 of the Indian Penal Code at Burari Police Station and multiple FIRs under the Delhi Excise Act.

The operation yielded significant recoveries, including 1,528 quarters of illegal liquor, 40 grams of high-quality heroin, one country-made pistol, and one live cartridge.

The accused Anil was found in possession of the firearm and had a previous case registered against him under section 323/341 of the Indian Penal Code at Sultanpuri Police Station. In response to the operation, a total of four cases under the Excise Act, one under the Arms Act, and one under the NDPS Act were registered against the offenders.