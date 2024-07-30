Illegal immigration racket foiled, two agents arrested

NEW DELHI: The IGI Airport Police team has arrested two agents for arranging illegal entry into the USA for a passenger via Mexico through a donkey route. An anonymous source tipped the IGI Airport Police Station about the agents.

The accused were identified as Balwan Singh (64) son of Baldev Sharma resident of Matioda, Panipat, Haryana, and Madan Lal Bajaj (57) son of Deyal Chand Bajaj resident of Baba Sain Bhagat Colony, Ludhiana, Punjab.

According to the Police, the incident came to light when a passenger, Mandeep Singh, 26, from Karnal, Haryana, arrived at IGI Airport from New York, USA. During the scrutiny of his travel documents, officials discovered he was using a tampered passport. Further investigation revealed the intricate network of agents facilitating illegal entries into the USA.

Balwan Singh, a habitual criminal with a history of fraud in Haryana, and his accomplice Madan Lal Bajaj, involved in a Delhi fraud case, were arrested after a complex investigation. Nine passports in different names were found with Bajaj. Mandeep Singh, seeking better opportunities in the USA, paid Balwan Singh 20 lakh rupees for illegal entry. Balwan Singh arranged Mandeep’s travel through multiple countries, but Mandeep was arrested in the USA and deported with a tampered passport, leading to Balwan Singh’s arrest in

Gurugram.