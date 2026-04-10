Illegal gun trade on Instagram busted in Noida

NOIDA: Police in Noida have busted an illegal arms trafficking racket operating through social media, arresting three persons, including a minor, from Sector 14, officials said on Wednesday.



The accused—Abhishek (21) of Sorkha village and Sameer (20) of Sector 125, both Class 10 pass-outs—along with a juvenile, were apprehended with five pistols and six country-made firearms (tamanchas).

Officials said the gang had been active for nearly 18 months, using Instagram to reach buyers through coded posts and private chats.

During interrogation, the accused said pistols were sold for about Rs 45,000 and country-made weapons for around Rs 10,000. Police suspect nearly 50 firearms were supplied across Noida and adjoining areas.

Additional DCP Manisha Singh said efforts are underway to trace the wider network. An FIR has been registered under the Arms Act.