Illegal felling of trees: Delhi govt panel issues notices to officials

New Delhi: In response to the contentious issue of illegal tree felling near Delhi’s Asola Bhati Wildlife Sanctuary, a Fact-Finding Committee led by Delhi ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi, and Imran Hussain has been established.



The committee has swiftly issued notices to senior officials from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Forest Department, and Delhi Police, demanding their presence at a crucial meeting scheduled for July 1, 2024.

This move comes amid mounting public concern and legal scrutiny following the unauthorised cutting of 1,100 trees in the Eco-Sensitive Zone, a protected area crucial for ecological balance.

Furthermore, the panel aims to ascertain the circumstances under which the DDA undertook the tree cutting and the purpose behind the L-G’s visit. This committee, tasked with submitting a factual report to the Supreme Court by July 11, 2024, plays a pivotal role in uncovering the truth behind the unauthorized activity that has sparked public outcry.

The Supreme Court has taken a stern stance on the matter, initiating a suo moto contempt case against DDA Vice Chairman Subhashish Panda for allegedly permitting the tree felling in violation of court orders. Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan had earlier expressed deep dismay over the environmental degradation caused by the indiscriminate cutting of trees, emphasising the need for strict adherence to environmental protection laws.

The apex court, scrutinising a report from an Enquiry Committee constituted by the DDA, highlighted concerning email communications referencing a site visit by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on February 3, 2024. The court demanded clarity on whether the tree felling was carried out under the L-G’s directives, underscoring the need for transparency and accountability from the DDA.

“We need a clear statement of facts regarding the L-G’s involvement,” earlier stated the bench, signalling its intent to thoroughly investigate the matter to ensure compliance with environmental norms and court directives.

Meanwhile, a Delhi government official expressed deep concern over the incident, stating, “We are deeply concerned by the illegal felling of trees in the Eco-Sensitive Zone near Asola Bhati Wildlife Sanctuary. The Fact Finding Committee, led by ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi, and Imran Hussain, is committed to uncovering the truth behind this unauthorised activity. We have issued notices to key officials and agencies involved, demanding accountability and transparency.” “Our priority is to safeguard Delhi’s precious environmental assets and ensure such incidents are thoroughly investigated and prevented in the future,” he added.