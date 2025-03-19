Illegal dumping of IGI Airport waste at Rangpuri Pahari triggers govt action

New Delhi: The Delhi government has called for immediate action against the illegal dumping of untreated waste from Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport at Rangpuri Pahari in Vasant Kunj. Authorities have raised concerns over the involvement of unauthorised vendors and illegal immigrants in this activity and directed the municipal corporation (MCD) and Delhi Police to intervene.

In a series of letters issued earlier this month, the District Magistrate (DM) of New Delhi urged the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and the forest department to curb the ongoing violations. The DM also emphasised the need for preventive measures, including setting up a police checkpost, seizing unauthorised trucks engaged in the dumping, and taking legal action against those renting out private land for these illegal operations.

According to officials, the illegal waste dumping poses multiple risks, including environmental damage, public health hazards, and aviation safety threats. The dumped waste reportedly falls within the line of sight of incoming aircraft, potentially increasing the risk of accidents. “We have received complaints from Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) regarding the illegal dumping at Rangpuri Pahari, which could interfere with aircraft operations,” the DM stated in one of his letters to the authorities.

Following the conditional order from the sub-divisional magistrate (Vasant Vihar), a joint inspection was carried out on March 8 by officials from the DM’s office, MCD’s Najafgarh Zone, the deputy conservator of forests, and the DDA. The inspection revealed large-scale dumping by trucks, reinforcing the need for immediate intervention.

Additionally, concerns have been raised about waste management practices in Aerocity, an area with numerous commercial establishments, including hotels and restaurants. The DM’s letter pointed out that the waste generated in Aerocity was not being properly segregated and disposed of, increasing the likelihood of unscientific dumping. “Improper waste management in Aerocity is equally hazardous, posing a significant risk to public health and safety,” the communication noted.

The Delhi government has now urged all relevant departments to ensure compliance with waste disposal norms and prevent further environmental degradation. Authorities are expected to take stringent measures to address the issue and prevent future violations.