Illegal dhalao in southwest Delhi: NGT asks DPCC, MCD for action

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal has directed the MCD and DPCC to take remedial action into the allegations of an illegal dhalao (waste collection points) in the national capital.

The green body was hearing a letter petition by a resident welfare association alleging the construction of the unauthorised structure in the green area of a park in southwest Delhi’s Hari Nagar.

In an order dated December 23, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel considered the plea, which claimed the dhalao’s dilapidated room had caved in and the solid waste from it had spilt over a large portion of the main road, causing inconvenience and health hazards.

The tribunal said the MCD and Delhi Pollution Control Committee had to verify the allegations and take remedial action.

“We dispose of the application, allowing the applicant to file a detailed complaint with the Deputy Commissioner, West Zone, MCD, and the DPCC member secretary. Upon receipt, the DPCC will conduct a site inspection and take appropriate action. The MCD is also directed to submit an action-taken report within three months,” the bench stated.