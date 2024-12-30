Illegal dhalao in southwest Delhi: NGT asks DPCC, MCD for action

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has directed the MCD and DPCC to take remedial action into the allegations of an illegal dhalao (waste collection points) in the national capital.

The green body was hearing a letter petition by a resident welfare association alleging the construction of the unauthorised structure in the green area of a park in southwest Delhi's Hari Nagar.

In an order dated December 23, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel considered the plea, which claimed the dhalao’s dilapidated room had caved in and the solid waste from it had spilt over a large portion of the main road, causing inconvenience and health hazards.

The tribunal said the MCD and Delhi Pollution Control Committee had to verify the allegations and take remedial action.

"We dispose of the original application permitting the applicant to file a detailed comprehensive complaint along with all the relevant material to the deputy commissioner, west zone, MCD and also to the member secretary, DPCC who on receipt of the same shall get the spot inspection done and ascertain the correct position in respect of the dhalao in question and take appropriate remedial action as expeditiously as possible," it said.

The MCD was further directed to submit an action-taken report on the matter within three months.