Illegal constructions razed in Noida’s Sorkha

Noida: The Noida Authority along with teams from district administration and police, razed illegal construction from nearly 10 hectares of land in the Sorkha village floodplain area. Officials attributed the cost of land to be around Rs 115 crore.

As per officials, colonisers were illegally doing construction on the land and were trying to occupy. “Unauthorised construction was done on the land and plots ranging between 50 and 150 square metres were being developed and illegally sold through misrepresentation. Upon receiving a complaint, the authorities implemented immediate measures and reclaimed the land. During the operation, officials encountered substantial resistance from residents, including women, but the team persisted with police assistance” a senior Noida Authority officer said.

The operation commenced on Tuesday morning and continued until evening. As the demolition progressed, affected residents assembled to protest. Several women attempted to impede the proceedings, but the police presence ensured uninterrupted continuation of the operation. Authority officials said similar anti-encroachment drives

will continue.

On April 16, around 120 bighas in Haibatpur village were cleared; earlier, 2,000 sq m in Salarpur (April 4) and 3,000 sq m in Gulauli (March 20) were reclaimed. On January 7, land worth Rs 480 crore was freed in Sorkha village.