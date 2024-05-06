Illegal casino busted in Delhi, 22 arrested

NEW DELHI: An illegal casino operating within a reputed five-star hotel in New Delhi was busted by the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch on Sunday morning, with the arrest of 22 individuals including 5 key organisers. An anonymous source at the Crime Branch tipped-off the police about the illicit activities.



As per police, the raid, which took place at 2:00 am, was the culmination of a targeted investigation led by the Crime Branch team.

The casino was found in two rooms booked under the name of Atul Saini, one of the organisers. The operation also led to the recovery of 160 casino tokens, 16 dice, and 16 stacks of playing cards.

The organisers, including Atul Saini and Sachin Saini who is identified as the mastermind had been running this illegal venture by periodically booking rooms in luxury hotels to elude capture.

They spoke with their clientele through encrypted messages, providing location details and managing the entry strictly via confirmations.

The organisers, adept at maintaining secrecy, managed the flow of money and

coordinated the operations discreetly. Their operation moved locations frequently to avoid law enforcement attention.