Illegal casino busted in city

New Delhi: In a bold operation, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has dismantled a ‘casino’ operating within a farmhouse located in Dera village, South Delhi. The operation has led to the apprehension of 47 individuals, including five organisers, all involved in unlawful gambling activities. The police have seized a substantial sum of about Rs 8.06 lakh in cash, along with casino tables, casino tokens, illegal liquor, flavored hukkas, and a complete music system, officials said on Friday.

The accused (organisers) have been identified as Amit Kumar (39), Satender Sehgal (29), Sahil Gujral (35), Tejinder Singh (37), and Mithun Taneja (43), all residents of Haryana’s Faridabad. According to the Special CP Crime Branch Ravindra Singh Yadav, acting on a tip-off provided by Inspector Pawan, the police launched an extensive investigation into the illegal casino, utilising both human intelligence and technical analysis.

A dedicated team, under the leadership of Inspectors Satendra Mohan, Pawan, and Mahipal, along with other officers, was assembled, and closely supervised by ACP Ramesh Chander Lamba, with the primary goal of dismantling this illegal operation.

The raid unfolded at a farmhouse in Dera village, near Chhatarpur, Delhi. Inside the premises, the police uncovered four casino tables actively used for gambling, with players congregating around them.

The surprise raid prompted players to abandon their cash, playing cards, and tokens, which were subsequently counted, totalling Rs 56,500. Moreover, flavored ‘Hukkas’ and liquor were being served on-site.

During the operation, officers also discovered four cartons of beer and seven bottles of whisky, the latter labelled for sale exclusively in Haryana. Additionally, Rs 5 lakh were seized from one individual, and another Rs 2.5 lakh from a separate person.