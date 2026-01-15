Illegal book market springs up outside World Book Fair venue

NEW DELHI: A striking contrast between legality and informality has emerged in the heart of the national capital, with an authorised and an unauthorised book fair operating side by side in New Delhi and drawing large crowds of readers.

While the officially sanctioned New Delhi World Book Fair 2026 is underway at Bharat Mandapam, an illegal book market has simultaneously sprung up just outside Gate No. 10 of the venue, raising concerns over regulation, crowd management and unfair competition.

The 53rd edition of the New Delhi World Book Fair, one of India’s most anticipated literary events, is being organised by the National Book Trust under the aegis of the Ministry of Education. This year, the fair has expanded significantly, hosting over 1,000 publishers and more than 3,000 stalls across the vast Bharat Mandapam complex.

From academic and educational publications to children’s literature, regional writing and independent comics, the fair offers a comprehensive platform for the publishing industry and readers alike. Officials associated with the event describe it as more than a commercial marketplace, underscoring its role as a cultural and intellectual forum that promotes reading habits and supports authors, publishers and educators.

With thousands of visitors arriving each day, the fair has also emerged as a major attraction for tourists and students in the capital. However, just outside the authorised venue, local book sellers have set up an unauthorised book fair along the roadside near Gate No. 10. According to ground observations, more than 20 makeshift stalls have come up on public land, offering books similar to those sold inside the official fair.

Illegal book stalls near the Supreme Court Metro Station offer discounted titles, drawing visitors before they enter the official New Delhi World Book Fair. Registered exhibitors fear revenue losses, while authorities have yet to respond, highlighting challenges in enforcement, urban management, and regulating large-scale public events.