‘Illegal B’deshi national traced’

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have traced an illegal Bangladeshi national residing in the RK Puram area and initiated the deportation process.

An anonymous source tipped the Delhi Police about the Bangladeshi.

The accused has been identified as Afazuddin Gazi alias Gazi (40), a resident of Village Saigura, Dhaka, Bangladesh.

According to the police, the accused had been living in India illegally since 2022. He entered the country through the Benapole-Petrapole border using a tout’s assistance and evaded detection by frequently changing locations.

A dedicated team from RK Puram Police Station, led by Inspector Ravinder Kumar Tyagi and supervised by ACP Dr. Garima Tiwari, was tasked with monitoring illegal foreign nationals in the area.

During early morning patrol on March 13, officers received intelligence about a suspect moving around the Mohammadpur area to buy scrap. Acting on this tip-off, the team swiftly apprehended the suspect. Initially, Gazi falsely claimed to be from Malda, West Bengal, but after thorough interrogation, his real identity was established.

Gazi admitted that he had only studied up to the second grade in a village madrasa in Bangladesh. He disclosed that he had paid Rs 4,000 to a trafficker named Rafiq, who facilitated his illegal entry by cutting the border fence at night.

Upon arrival in India, he traveled to Delhi by train, where he took up odd jobs, mainly working as a ragpicker.

Following his capture, Gazi was presented before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), which restricted his movement under the Foreigners Act, of 1948.

He has been placed at Sewa Sadan, Shahzada Bagh until his deportation to Bangladesh is finalised. Authorities continue their vigilance against illegal immigrants

residing in Delhi.