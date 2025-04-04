Illegal B’deshi migrant detained and deported

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police’s Anti-Snatching Cell has arrested and deported a Bangladeshi national residing illegally. Sadikur Rahman (25) arrived in India on a medical visa but overstayed for three months, staying in Mahipalpur hotels.

Acting on intelligence inputs, a team led by Inspector Hari Singh traced Rahman and confirmed his expired visa status. Following interrogation, he admitted to overstaying.

After completing legal procedures, he was handed over to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) and deported. This action is part of an ongoing crackdown on illegal immigration in South West District.