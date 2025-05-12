Illegal B’deshi immigrants arrested, deported

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested and deported four Bangladeshi nationals residing unlawfully in the Southwest Delhi’s Vasant Vihar area.

An anonymous source tipped the Vasant Vihar Police Station about the immigrants.

The illegal immigrants were identified as Asadul (30), son of Zuhur Ali, Arif (19), son of Zuhur Ali, Ms Asia Begum (47), wife of Zuhur Ali and Zuhur Ali (80), son of Ushman Ali, all residents

of Village Phoolwadi, Khusbadi, Kudigram, Bangladesh.

According to the police, a fresh deportation process has been initiated with the assistance of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), and the individuals have been sent to a detention centre in Inderlok for further action.

The accused were living in India without valid visas or permits. Identity documents recovered from two of them confirmed their Bangladeshi nationality.

The arrests were made by a dedicated team comprising constables Hitesh, Anurag, Subhash, and woman constable Mithlesh, under the supervision of the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Vasant Vihar Police Station.

The team was tasked with intensifying day and night patrols to detect and apprehend illegal migrants in the area.

During one such patrol, the team noticed three men and one woman displaying suspicious behaviour.

When signalled to stop, all four tried to flee but were swiftly caught.

They were taken to SJ Hospital, declared fit, and sent to the Inderlok Detention Centre after legal formalities and coordination with the FRRO and Bangladeshi Cell.