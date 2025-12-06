Illegal bar busted in north-west Delhi; about 25 people, including customers, held

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has busted an illegal bar-cum-club operating during late-night hours in the Samaypur Badli area and apprehended 25 people, including the operator, customers and staff, an official said on Friday. Police said the operation was carried out in the intervening night of December 3 and 4 after information was received about a bar functioning on the second floor of a building at Samaypur Main Chowk.

When police reached the spot, they noticed several men entering the building in a suspicious manner. “The team followed them and found a cafe operating under the name Three Boxes Cafe, where loud music was playing, and liquor was being served well past permitted hours,” DCP (Outer North) Hareshwar Swami said in a statement.

Inside, about 16 men, aged between 20 and 30, and seven to eight women, aged between 20 and 25, were found sitting on sofas and consuming liquor while smoking fancy hookahs, the officer said, adding three to four waiters were serving alcoholic drinks.

A stock of liquor was found stored in the kitchen refrigerator, too, Swami added.