Illegal arms racket busted, 3 arrested

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police has dismantled an interstate illegal arms supply racket, leading to the arrest of three prime suspects, officials said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Ram Kumar (36), hailing from Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh, Suraj Kumar (23) and Jobanpreet Singh (21) both residents of Punjab’s Amritsar. A total of 10 illegal semi-automatic pistols were seized from their possession.

The operation, conducted by Inspectors Vivekanand Pathak and Kuldeep Singh under the guidance of ACP Ved Parkash and DCP Rajiv Ranjan Singh, exposed a thriving network that had been distributing firearms to criminals across Delhi and Punjab.

HGS Dhaliwal, Special CP Special Cell said, with the escalating use of illegal firearms in criminal incidents in the region, the Special Cell launched an intensive operation to infiltrate and neutralise the arms supply chain. Investigations unveiled an intricate network spanning from Punjab to Madhya Pradesh, indicating a well-orchestrated operation catering to criminals’ demands for weapons.

On August 5, acting on precise intelligence, authorities set a meticulous trap near Rohini Sector 18 Metro Station, leading to the apprehension of Ram Kumar, Suraj, and Jobanpreet Singh. Ram Kumar, a key player in the racket, was caught red-handed while delivering a significant cache of illegal arms to his accomplices.

The trio’s plan was to distribute these firearms in Delhi and Punjab, procured from sources in Madhya Pradesh, Dhaliwal confirmed. Ram Kumar admitted to his involvement in the illegal arms trade for the past two years.