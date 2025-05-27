Illegal arms network from Rajasthan busted

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested five individuals allegedly manufacturing and supplying sophisticated country-made weapons from Deeg district in Rajasthan.

The accused has been identified as Harvinder Singh (46), Sonu Singh (23), Mubin (62), Sher Mohmad alias Sheru (42) and Juber (28), all residents of Rajasthan. According to the police, the operation, which ran continuously for three days, dismantled a clandestine network that had been supplying firearms to criminals and gangs across the National Capital Region, including the notorious Vikas Lagarpuria gang.

Acting on intelligence developed during the investigation of an FIR registered on March 4 under Section 25 of the Arms Act, the AGS team of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch traced the arms-peddling network to remote hilltop hideouts near Pahadi village in Deeg.

The network was led by Juber, also known as Jubair, and included skilled manufacturers Mubin and Sher Mohmad, as well as suppliers Harvinder Singh and Sonu Singh.

Initial clues emerged when Rohit Gahlot, an active member of the Vikas Lagarpuria gang, was arrested in March and disclosed his source of illegal pistols.

Acting on the directions of senior officers, Delhi Police raided four villages in Deeg district, arresting suspects and seizing 11 illegal firearms, ammunition, and tools. The accused face Arms Act charges, with further investigations ongoing to dismantle the arms network.