IITF 2024 wraps up with record visitors

NEW DELHI: The 43rd edition of the India International Trade Fair (IITF) officially concluded on November 27, 2024, marking a successful run for the event. Over one million visitors attended the fair this year, with participants generating significant business.

Premjit Lal, Executive Director of the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), expressed satisfaction over the event’s success, highlighting the positive business outcomes and the strong turnout. He commended the participants, visitors, and media for their support and acknowledged the contributions of Delhi Police and other security agencies in ensuring a smooth and incident-free event.

The fair also recognised the top exhibitors with awards in several categories. In the States and Union Territories category, Puducherry bagged the Gold Medal, followed by Meghalaya with Silver and Karnataka with Bronze. Special Appreciation Certificates were given to Punjab, West Bengal, and Tripura.

In the Thematic Presentation by States, Madhya Pradesh clinched the Gold, with Odisha and Assam securing Silver and Bronze, respectively. Additionally, the fair celebrated the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, awarding the best clean pavilions with Goa, Kerala, and Haryana taking the top three spots.

International participation was also noteworthy, with Tunisia receiving the Gold Medal for its pavilion, followed by Egypt and Turkey with Silver and Bronze, respectively. Other countries like Thailand and Italy’s Milano Bazar were also recognized for their contributions.

ITPO honoured entities from banking and private sectors, with the Reserve Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, and State Bank of India recognised for their outstanding exhibitions. The Ministry of Rural Development (SARAS) received the Gold Medal in the Empowering India category for promoting rural artisans and self-help groups. Hema Maity, in her Vote of Thanks, acknowledged the challenges of the event and praised the ITPO team, supporting agencies, and media for their positive coverage.