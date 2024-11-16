IITF 2024 kicks off with largest ever participation

NEW DELHI: The India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) saw a larger participation than the previous editions at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2024. Minister of Commerce & Industry, Government of India Piyush Goyal, inaugurated the 43rd edition of the IITF of ITPO at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on Thursday.

This year, “Viksit Bharat@2047” is the theme of the fair as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to transform Bharat into a developed entity by its 100th year of independence in 2047.

“I like coming here every year as stalls from all over the world and different states of India are here in Delhi. My children enjoy it too,” said a 55-year-old Bharti.

Goyal emphasised the need to organise more international exhibitions like Bharat Tex, Bharat Mobility, World Food Fair, and more.

Goyal commended ITPO and all other stakeholders for providing an ideal platform to the industry, especially to start-ups, women entrepreneurs and rural artisans. He has also suggested that ITPO should organise two fairs in a year —in May/June—and name it “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” to showcase the power of “Swadeshi”.

The CMD of ITPO, Pradeep Singh Kharola, highlighted the salient features of IITF with the introduction of Navigation App through which the visitors can get access to the particular stall and Golf Cart service on payment basis. This year all the States and Union Territories adding up to a total of 33 are participating in the event. He also assured that this time the exhibitors and visitors will not face any problem in mobile network and can easily make digital payment.

This year all the Gates of Bharat Mandapam are operational and ITPO has made arrangements for pick-up and drop facility at the basement parking.

The fair is open for Business Visitors from November 14 to 18, 2024, while all the visitors can visit the fair from November 19 to 27, 2024. There will be no sale of tickets at any of the Bharat Mandapam Gates and Supreme Court Metro Station.

The tickets are available through the Bharat Mandapam App, Delhi Metro App Momentum2.0 Delhi Sarthi mobile app as well as ITPO website (www.indiatradefair.com) and Delhi Metro website (www.itpo.autope.in) and 55 metro stations.