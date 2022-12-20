IIT Kharagpur Is Bringing To You Spring Fest 2023: The True Spirit Of Youth

Spring Fest is the annual social and cultural fest of Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur. With

the online reach of over 2 lakhs, Spring Fest is one of the largest fest of its kind in Asia to be

organized entirely by students. Enthusiastic participants from almost 850 major colleges of India

throng to Kharagpur to this 3-day celebration of fun and frolic..

Springfest is all set to conduct its premium event, Wildfire- nationwide rock band competition.

Delhi will rock, Wildfire Delhi is set to spread its magic at the Breathe Lounge on 21 h December.

Join us live from 19:00 hrs at Breathe Fine Lounge and Bar, Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi.

The coming Wildfire event will be happening at Mumbai, Jaipur, Kolkata. All interested bands who

want to showcase their talent and mark a name in history of Springfest can register themselves on

http://wildfire.springfest.in/





Visit the Spring Fest, IIT Kharagpur Facebook page and Instagram pages to know more.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/springfest.iitkgp

Instagram: https://instagram.com/iitkgp.springfest?igshid=NDk5N2NlZjQ=



