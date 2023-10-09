IIT-Delhi voyeurism case: ‘No guards stationed on campus’

New Delhi: In a shocking incident that unfolded during IIT-Delhi’s current fest, about 10 female students from Delhi University’s Bharti College found themselves at the centre of a privacy breach controversy.



The students alleged that they were secretly videotaped while changing in an IIT-Delhi restroom as part of a fashion presentation. This disturbing incident has raised concerns about the safety and security of students on campus.

The incident was promptly reported to the Kishangarh police station, leading to the apprehension of the offender, a 20-year-old contractual sweeper. A complaint was filed under Section 354C (voyeurism) of the Indian Penal Code, and the accused was taken into custody.

One of the co-presidents of Elantre, the fashion society of Bharti College spoke to Millennium Post, “What has happened has taken a very bad toll on the members that were present. The authorities told us to take out our frustration on the performance and perform as if nothing had happened.”

Another member of the fashion society spoke to Millennium Post, “There were no guards that were stationed, not even college volunteers to ensure that nothing of this sort happens.”

However, concerns have arisen regarding the authenticity of the evidence. Students claim that the phone seized by the police does not match the device used to record the unauthorised video. This inconsistency has fuelled

scepticism about the ongoing investigation.

Furthermore, the accused has contradicted the length of the video, alleging it to be three minutes long which he has deleted, while CCTV footage presented to the students reportedly spans 10

minutes. These disparities in the narrative have raised questions about the accuracy of the case’s details.

The SHO of Kishangarh Police station told Millennium Post, “Investigation is underway, and we will ensure the cybercrime department’s involvement.”

He reassured the victims that no stone would be left unturned in pursuing justice.

This incident has reignited the conversation on gender sensitisation on college campuses.

Student bodies across Delhi have been vocal in demanding the establishment of a Gender Sensitisation Committee Against Sexual Harassment (GSCASH). The incident underscores the pressing need for such committees to ensure a safer educational environment.

Meanwhile, IIT-Delhi released a statement expressing zero tolerance for such incidents. The institute promptly handed over the accused to the Delhi Police for investigation. The accused was identified as an employee of an agency providing housekeeping services, raising questions about the outsourcing of security services on campus.