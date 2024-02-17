IIT-Delhi student found hanging in hostel room

New Delhi: A 24-year-old MTech student of IIT-Delhi residing at Dronagiri Hostel, was discovered dead



in his room on Thursday in what appears to be a case of suicide by hanging.

The sombre discovery was made when concerned family members, unable to reach the victim Varad Sanjay Nerkar by phone, contacted his hostel mates.

Upon finding his room locked from the inside, they alerted the hostel guard, who subsequently broke open the door, revealing Nerkar’s lifeless body suspended from the ceiling.

Nerkar, a native of Nashik, Maharashtra, was the son of Sanjay Kasinath Nerkar, and had been residing in room number 757 at Dronagiri Hostel. The news of his tragic demise has left the campus community in shock and mourning.

As authorities delve into the circumstances surrounding Nerkar’s death, an investigation has been launched to determine the cause. The crime scene has been thoroughly examined by investigative teams, with inquiries ongoing to explore all possible angles.

This unfortunate incident has reignited concerns about the mental health and well-being of students, prompting the Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC) of IIT Delhi to address the distressing reality faced by students on campus. Plans are underway to hold a condolence meeting, with details to be shared by the registrar in due course.

Tragically, Nerkar’s death adds to a worrying trend of student suicides across the country, as highlighted by recent data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), which reported a staggering 70 per cent increase in student suicides in 2023.

If you are depressed or having suicidal thoughts, reach out at the following helpline - Sangath: 011-41198666.