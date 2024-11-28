IIT-Delhi PhD student loses life in excavation pit collapse, probe launched

AHMEDABAD: An incident at Gujarat’s ancient Harappan Civilisation site, Lothal, claimed the life of 23-year-old PhD student Surabhi Verma from IIT-Delhi on Wednesday, according to police reports. The accident occurred when an excavation pit, dug by a team of researchers, collapsed on Verma and her professor. The condition of Professor Yama Dixit, aged 45, who was rescued, remains ‘fragile.’

The incident unfolded at approximately 11 am as a joint research team from IIT-Delhi and IIT-Gandhinagar, comprising four members, was conducting paleoclimatology studies. They were reportedly working outside the protected archaeological boundaries of Lothal, near dilapidated guesthouses. Police have identified the unstable soil and the sudden surge of groundwater as possible causes of the collapse.

Om Prakash Jat, Superintendent of Police, Rural Ahmedabad, stated that the team had dug the pit to collect samples when the ground caved in, burying two researchers. The police took 15 minutes to reach the remote site, located 20 km from Koth police station and 70 km from Ahmedabad. First responders managed to pull out Professor Dixit, who was experiencing breathing difficulties due to low oxygen levels. She was initially treated at CHC Bagodara and later transferred to Apollo Hospital in Gandhinagar.

Verma’s body was retrieved and a post-mortem examination conducted at CHC Bagodara the same evening. Her family has been informed.

Sub-Inspector P. N. Gohil of Koth police station confirmed the researchers had engaged a local excavator operator for their work. Police have filed an Accidental Death report and stated that locals alerted them to the mishap.

The other members of the research team—Associate Professor V. N. Prabhakar and Senior Research Fellow Shikha Rai, both from the Archaeological Sciences Centre at IIT-Gandhinagar—were unharmed. Notably, no designated archaeologists were present during the excavation.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Vadodara Circle, has dispatched a team to investigate the incident and determine whether the researchers had the requisite permissions for their work. Dr Abhijit Ambekar, Superintending Archaeologist, confirmed an inquiry is underway, with a report expected within 24 hours. Preliminary findings suggest the team may not have secured proper authorisation and lacked expertise in excavation techniques at such sensitive sites.

Lothal, an ancient port city of the Harappan Civilisation, holds significant historical value and is subject to strict excavation regulations.