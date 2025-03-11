IIIT-Delhi hikes PhD fellowship

NEW DELHI: Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) has increased its PhD fellowship from Rs 37,000 to Rs 60,000 per month to attract top research talent and strengthen India’s innovation ecosystem.

The revised fellowship package includes additional financial benefits such as an annual research contingency grant of Rs 20,000, a one-time laptop grant of Rs 50,000, and Rs 2.5 lakh for professional development, supporting participation in international conferences and workshops. Additionally, PhD scholars will receive up to Rs 1.5 lakh for international research visits.

IIIT-Delhi Director Ranjan Bose emphasised the institute’s commitment to fostering high-impact research. “The increased PhD fellowship aligns with our vision of attracting the best students in the country, fostering interdisciplinary and industry-relevant research, and empowering scholars to make meaningful contributions to global scientific progress,” he said.