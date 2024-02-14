IGNOU School of Foreign Languages workshop on translation

New Delhi: The School of Foreign Languages at the Indira Gandhi National Open University organised a two-day International Translation Workshop titled ‘Translating from Foreign to Indian Languages and & Vice Versa: Challenges and Implications’.



Following the launch of the in-house translation portal “Maitree” on December 11 coinciding with the Bharatiya Bhasha Diwas, the School of Foreign Languages organised this workshop taking ahead the mission of building bridges between cultures and nations through translation.

Vice Chancellor Prof Nageshwar Rao elaborated upon the role of translation and the importance accorded in the NEP 2020.

Director of the School of Foreign Languages, Dr Deepanwita Srivastava in her welcome address talked of the importance of translation and the strategic role the School of Foreign Languages was playing breaking barriers and creating dialogues through translation between Bharat and the countries globally.

Marine Michel, Attaché from the Embassy of France and Guillermo Martin Senderos, Cultural Attaché from the Embassy of Spain in India were also present.

Through the two days, 4 technical sessions in each language were conducted with one Plenary Session with interventions from Prof Christine Raguet from Sorbonne Nouvelle, Paris and Dr Oscar Pujol, renowned translator/Sanskritist and Director, Instituto Cervantes, Embassy of Spain in India.

Nearly 70 participants registered for the two-day event from across the country. These included university teachers, researchers, freelance translators, and senior students in French and Spanish Languages.

Trainers included Christine Raguet, Prof Emerita in Translation from Sorbonne Nouvelle, Prof Vidya Vencatesan from the University of Mumbai, Prof SP Ganguly Ex he-Chairperson, Spanish Centre JNU and faculty from University of Delhi.

The event also saw the launch of the Hindi- French Dictionary developed by the Central Hindi Directorate, Ministry of Education. Director SOFL, Dr Deepanwita Srivastava as Editor in Chief of the same talked about the dictionary emphasising upon the crucial role such endeavours played during times promoting the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – One world, one Family which underlined India’s foreign policy and promotion of vernaculars was at an all-time high.

M.A. Spanish Language in the Open and Distance Mode was also launched and saw a huge response from participants.