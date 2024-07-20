IGNOU rolls out flexible PG diplomas

NEW DELHI: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has rolled out an extensive suite of 57 Post Graduate Diploma (PG Diploma) programs aimed at bolstering the career prospects of graduates and working professionals. These programs span a wide array of disciplines, offering flexible learning pathways to accommodate diverse educational needs.

According to IGNOU officials, the newly introduced PG Diploma programs are tailored “to enhance knowledge and career prospects for graduates, including working professionals who meet the eligibility criteria.” This initiative is set to cater to individuals seeking specialised education in fields such as Journalism and Mass Communication, Human Resource Management, Marketing Management, and more.

These flexible programs offer Multiple Entry & Exit options, allowing progression from a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication to a Master’s degree, or from fields like Human Resource Management and Marketing Management to an MBA.

IGNOU also provides niche courses in Animal Welfare and Sustainability Science. Applications for the July 2024 session are open until July 31, 2024, via the IGNOU Admissions portal. For details, visit the IGNOU website or contact Admissions directly.