IGNOU opens Regional & Skill Centres in Rairangpur

New Delhi/Rairangpur: IGNOU marked the New Year by inaugurating its Regional Centre and Skill Centre at Rairangpur, Mayurbhanj, Odisha.

The event on January 1, 2026, was virtually presided over by President Droupadi Murmu from the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre in New Delhi. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of State Jayant Chaudhary, and senior officials from higher and skill education ministries attended.

President Murmu highlighted the centres’ role in making higher education and skill development accessible, particularly for women, rural and tribal communities. Pradhan said the facilities would benefit farmers and marginalised groups, supporting the vision of Viksit Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The initiative also aligns with AI-readiness and lifelong learning under the National Education Policy, empowering a future-ready workforce in the region.