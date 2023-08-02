IGNOU inks MoUs with armed forces for bachelor degrees for Agniveers

New Delhi: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has signed MoUs with the Indian Army, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force for offering skill-based bachelor degree programmes to Agniveers.



The programmes offered under the scheme are — Bachelor of Arts (Applied Skills), Bachelor of Arts (Applied Skills) Tourism Management, Bachelor of Arts (Applied Skills) MSME, Bachelor of Commerce (Applied Skills) and Bachelor of Science (Applied Skills).

These programmes are a unique mix of discipline-based courses and skill courses. The programmes consist of 120 credits, out of which courses worth 60 credits are offered by IGNOU, while the remaining 60 credits are offered as in-service skill education by the Armed Forces. This initiative shall help the Agniveers in getting a Bachelor Degree while in service, and shall improve their employability post-service.

These programmes are also in consonance with the recommendation of the National Education Policy 2020 for integration of higher education with skill education.