IGNOU holds 37th convocation, over 3 lakh degrees, diplomas, & certificates conferred

New Delhi: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) reached a historic milestone as it conferred over 3,00,000 degrees, diplomas, and certificates during its 37th Convocation held at the esteemed Baba Saheb Ambedkar Convention Centre, located within the sprawling IGNOU Maidan Garhi Campus.



The event was graced by the presence of the Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, who delivered an inspiring address to the assembled students.

In his speech, the Vice President extended warm congratulations to students across the nation, acknowledging their relentless efforts and steadfast dedication.

He lauded the role played by IGNOU in nurturing well-rounded individuals and praised the institution for its commitment to promoting equity, inclusivity, and excellence in higher education, in accordance with the objectives outlined in the National Education Policy 2020.

Emphasising the impact of IGNOU’s vast

alumni network, the Vice President highlighted its potential as a driving force for national progress, particularly as India strives to achieve developed nation status by 2047, the ‘Amrit kaal’.

He discussed the significance of digital infrastructure, advancements in UPI, mobile technology, and initiatives like DPI, emphasising the imperative of inclusive participation, particularly from the Global South, within international forums such as the G20.

Encouraging entrepreneurial endeavors, he urged graduates to explore opportunities, initiate startups, and lead with innovation, underscoring that failure is but a stepping stone to success in the era of disruptive technologies such as IoT, AI, and quantum computing.

The Vice President urged graduates to embrace their individuality, challenge conventional norms, and fearlessly pursue their aspirations, recognising their role as architects of India’s future, shaping the nation’s trajectory with purpose and fervor.

Prof. Nageshwar Rao, VC IGNOU, informed the Vice President, “I am delighted to share that IGNOU has undertaken numerous initiatives over the past year. We have diligently progressed towards realising the vision outlined in the National Education Policy 2020, particularly in embracing multidisciplinary and holistic education. Our commitment extends across various domains including vocational and skill-based education, research and innovation, promotion of Indian languages, and ICT-enabled education.

It fills me with immense pride to highlight the tangible impact of our endeavors, notably in reaching the farthest corners of our nation and catering to marginalised groups. IGNOU remains steadfast in its mission to provide access to higher education, thereby fostering equity in our society through inclusion. These initiatives underscore our dedication to achieving the transformative objectives set forth in the National Education Policy 2020.”