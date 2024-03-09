IGNOU celebrates International Women’s Day

New Delhi: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) hosted a series of impactful events in honour of International Women’s Day.



The festivities kicked off with a collaborative blood donation camp in partnership with AIIMS, New Delhi, on March 4, 2024, under the theme ‘Nari se nadi tak’. Continuing the celebration, on March 6, IGNOU hosted a captivating cultural programme and art exhibition, providing a platform for individuals across the university’s diverse community to showcase their artistic talents and performances.