IGNOU celebrates 39th Foundation Day with focus on innovation and inclusivity

NEW DELHI: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) celebrated its 39th Foundation Day with a vibrant event at its headquarters in Maidan Garhi. The occasion featured the Minister of State for Education, Dr Sukanta Majumdar, as the Chief Guest, alongside AICTE Chairman Professor T.G. Sitharam, who delivered the Foundation Day lecture.

An exhibition of innovative projects by IGNOU students was inaugurated at the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Convention Centre. Dr Majumdar interacted with the students, showing great interest in their ideas and commending their entrepreneurial efforts.

In his speech, Dr Majumdar highlighted the transformative potential of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which prioritises flexible, multidisciplinary learning and digital education. He praised IGNOU’s initiatives to promote regional languages, inclusivity, and digital platforms, describing the university as a “pioneer” in accessible education. He encouraged further exploration of emerging fields such as Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Reality to equip students with skills for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Professor Sitharam stressed IGNOU’s strong ICT infrastructure, which supports online courses, teleconferencing, and its contributions to the SWAYAM initiative. He commended the university’s efforts in serving diverse groups, including marginalised communities, elderly learners, and prison inmates, aligning with the NEP’s goal of equitable education. IGNOU Vice-Chancellor Professor Uma Kanjilal reaffirmed the university’s commitment to holistic development and digital inclusivity. To mark the occasion, IGNOU launched a Bachelor of Arts (Education) programme in the Open and Distance Learning mode.

The celebration also recognised student innovations and honoured the best-performing Regional Centres and divisions. Several books authored by IGNOU faculty and scholars were unveiled, highlighting

the university’s academic contributions.