Ignoring pending challans? Delhi Traffic Police to take severe action

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police have taken decisive action against drivers who have repeatedly flouted traffic rules and ignored pending traffic challans.



The government has initiated a comprehensive plan to enforce compliance with traffic regulations, which includes severe penalties for those who do not pay their fines promptly.

With the widespread installation of CCTV cameras across the city, traffic police can now issue online challans that are delivered directly to the registered address of the vehicle owner or the registered mobile number. However, many vehicle owners are unaware that they have been fined, as the challans may not always reach their intended recipients.

To address this issue, the Department urges vehicle owners to periodically check for pending challans and promptly settle them, even if the notices have not been received at their address. Failure to do so can have serious consequences for vehicle owners, especially if they accumulate more than five pending challans.

Under the newly implemented plan, vehicles with more than five outstanding challans will face severe repercussions. Such vehicles will not be eligible to receive online fitness certificates, and owners will be unable to sell their cars. The government has classified these vehicles as “non-transaction,” effectively prohibiting any online dealings related to them.

Additionally, individuals with more than five pending challans will be barred from accessing various online government services, including the e-Vahan portal. The Delhi Transport Department has already placed over 5,000 drivers in the “no transaction” category due to their non-payment of fines.

To address this growing issue, Delhi Police recently organized a Rashtriya Lok Adalat on October 8, providing vehicle owners with an opportunity to settle their pending traffic challans and notices. This special Lok Adalat was held at all court premises in Delhi.

According to an official, this is not the first time the Lok Adalat was held as the traffic police organised it several times in the Delhi courts in the past 10 months. Adding further the official said that hopefully, the department will organize the same in the next couple of months.

Startling data reveals that a significant number of vehicle owners in Delhi have repeatedly violated traffic regulations, with 20,684 vehicles being cited for breaking traffic rules more than 100 times. Alarmingly, the owners of these vehicles have failed to pay their traffic challans, prompting the stringent measures taken by the Delhi government to enforce traffic compliance.