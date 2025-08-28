‘IGL told to start Bawana road repairs’

New Delhi: Delhi government’s minister for Social Welfare, SC/ST Welfare, Cooperation & Elections, Ravinder Indraj Singh, on Wednesday directed Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) to immediately begin road repair works in Bawana, where pipeline laying has already been completed.

Chairing a meeting with officials from IGL, MCD, Irrigation & Flood Control, and DSIDC departments, the minister said that the pending repair works were causing inconvenience to the public. He stressed that “proper filling of potholes and repair of roads in unauthorised colonies must be ensured,” while in other areas the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) should take up the repair works.

The minister noted that in places where pipeline work is still underway, IGL must work in coordination with other agencies to avoid repeated disruption. “IGL must establish coordination with related departments such as MCD, DJB, Irrigation & Flood Control Department, and DSIDC to carry out the works in a synchronised manner, so that the public does not suffer repeatedly due to frequent road digging,” he said.