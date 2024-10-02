IGIA: Woman caught with 26 iPhones worth Rs 37 lakh

NEW DELHI: As many as 26 newly-launched iPhone 16 Pro Max devices concealed inside a vanity bag of a woman passenger have been seized by Customs authorities at the international airport here.

The passenger, in her late thirties, was intercepted after her arrival from Hong Kong on Tuesday, according to a statement issued by the Customs department on Wednesday.

“On a detailed personal and baggage search of the passenger, 26 iPhone 16 Pro Max devices, concealed in her vanity bag, wrapped in tissue papers, were recovered,” it said. While the woman has not been arrested, an investigation is underway to determine whether this incident is isolated or part of a larger smuggling syndicate dealing in high-end electronic goods.

“The seized iPhones have been confiscated under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962, and further investigation is ongoing,” the statement said.

The total tariff value of the iPhones is approximately Rs 30,66,328, while the market price in India exceeds Rs 37 lakh. The Customs department continues to monitor regulations on high-value electronic imports.