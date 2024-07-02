IGIA: Travel agent nabbed in fake passport fraud scheme

NEW DELHI: The IGIA Police team have arrested an agent from Uttar Pradesh in a case involving the fraudulent transformation of a 24-year-old passenger to appear as 67 on a passport. The incident came to light through a complaint registered at the IGI Police Station.

Jagjeet Singh, alias Jaggi (32) from Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested for promising to send Gurusewak Singh and his wife to the USA via Canada using fake passports. Gurusewak was caught during a document check, while his wife was apprehended near the airport. The couple paid Rs 30 lakh upfront, with an additional Rs 30 lakh promised upon arrival. The fraud involved elaborate makeup to age Gurusewak from 24 to 67.

Jagjeet Singh later confessed to his role in the scheme during inquiry.