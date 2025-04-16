IGIA ranks as world’s 9th busiest airport

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport ranked ninth among the world’s busiest airports in 2024, handling 77.8 million passengers—a rise of 7.8 per cent from 2023 and 13.6 per cent from 2019. The Airports Council International (ACI) World list was led by Atlanta, followed by Dubai and Dallas Fort Worth. Istanbul and Delhi stood out for sustained growth due to airline expansion and improved global links. ACI forecasts global traffic will reach 9.9 billion passengers in 2025.