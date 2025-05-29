IGIA ranks among top 10 hubs in Asia-Pacific, Middle East

NEW DELHI: Delhi airport is among the top 10 hub airports in the Asia Pacific and Middle East regions, a report said on Wednesday.

The Airports Council International Asia-Pacific & Middle East’s Air Connectivity Ranking 2024 showed a 14 per cent year-on-year increase in both Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions, driven by strong international demand, robust network recovery, and the return of major travel corridors.

Among the top 10 hub airports with connectivity leadership in 2024, Delhi airport is at the tenth spot, while the list is topped by Dubai International Airport, according to a release.

Shanghai Pudong International Airport (China) is at the second place, followed by Hamad International Airport (Qatar) and Incheon International Airport (South Korea) at the third and fourth positions, respectively.

Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport (China) is at the fifth place, while Beijing Capital International Airport (China) is at the sixth spot.

Others in the list are Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport (Thailand) at the seventh position followed by Singapore Changi Airport (Singapore) and Kuala Lumpur International Airport (Indonesia) at the eighth and ninth spots, respectively.

“The Hub Connectivity Index assesses an airport’s ability to function as an international transfer point, using factors such as viable transfer windows, route deviation from direct flight paths, and the strength of onward connectivity,” the release said.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital.

Delhi airport provides connectivity to 153 destinations, including 81 domestic and 72 international routes. It is also in line with the government’s endeavour to develop IGIA as a global transit hub, DIAL said in a separate release.